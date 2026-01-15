2018 elections: Ballots stuffed between 10pm and 3am

Ballots had already been stamped and packed into boxes at 80 per cent of polling centres across the country the night before the 11th parliamentary elections that took place on 30 December 2018. The stamping began at 10:00 pm and continued until 3:00 am.

To ensure an Awami League victory, the then inspector general of police (IGP) Javed Patwary, who was later appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, advised then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to carry out this “midnight vote”. He has not returned to the country since the fall of the Awami League government during the July mass uprising.

The interim government-appointed National Election (2014, 2018, and 2024) Investigation Commission’s report on the three controversial elections held under the Awami League government states this.

It further says that the presiding and assistant presiding officers in charge of the polling centres admitted to the commission that they had stamped the ballots at night.

The commission’s 326-page report was released by the press wing of the chief adviser on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Monday, the commission members submitted the report to the chief adviser, professor Muhammad Yunus.