Some buses raise fare Tk 10 to 15, warn passengers, ‘fares higher today’

With fuel prices rising, some buses in Dhaka have started charging an additional Tk 5 even before the government has officially published a new fare chart. The minimum fare of Tk 10 is being raised to Tk 15.

Visiting various routes in the capital on Tuesday it was found that bus conductors were warning passengers as they boarded, saying, “Fares are higher today.”

In some places, arguments broke out between passengers and transport workers when passengers refused to pay the additional fare. The absence of a new fare chart has created confusion over how much passengers should pay. Many passengers also reported hassles caused by having to pay higher fares.

This was the picture found after travelling on different buses in the Shonir Akhra, Asad Gate, Farmgate and Banglamotor areas from morning until noon and from speaking to passengers and transport workers.