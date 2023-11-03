Govt sends letters to missions to invite foreign observers to the elections  

The government has sent letters to the foreign missions of Bangladesh, inviting international observers and journalists interested in monitoring the 12th National Parliament election of Bangladesh.
The letters were sent to the missions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, 1 November. A source from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this information to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon.
In the letter sent to the missions, it is stated that the forthcoming national parliament election is slated to take place in mid-January 2024.
In light of this, the Election Commission Secretariat has invited international observers and journalists to participate in overseeing this upcoming electoral event.
Accompanying the letters are copies of the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media.' Those who wish to partake in the election monitoring process are urged to submit their applications by 21 November.
It has been emphasised that the Election Commission is dedicated to ensuring a free, fair, credible, and peaceful election. The EC welcomes both domestic and foreign observers and journalists to monitor the election.
The schedule for the 12th National Assembly elections will be announced this month. All observation activities will be open for election observers to ensure transparency in the electoral process.
In this regard, foreign observers and media should apply following the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media.' Guidelines and related forms are available on the EC website.