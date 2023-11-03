Govt sends letters to missions to invite foreign observers to the elections  

In the letter sent to the missions, it is stated that the forthcoming national parliament election is slated to take place in mid-January 2024.

In light of this, the Election Commission Secretariat has invited international observers and journalists to participate in overseeing this upcoming electoral event.

Accompanying the letters are copies of the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media.' Those who wish to partake in the election monitoring process are urged to submit their applications by 21 November.