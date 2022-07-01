Flood likely to linger due to heavy rains

People of the northern and north-eastern districts of Bangladesh have been fearing a second spell of floods as major rivers continue swelling amid torrential rain and onrush of water from upstream, reports UNB.

“Both northern and north-eastern parts of Bangladesh this year witnessed severe flooding, which is the worst one since 2004... The devastating flood started on 15 June and it was getting improving trend after a weeklong wrath of the deluge,” an official of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) told BSS.

But the flood situation in north and north-western is getting worse again after swelling of major rivers as inside Bangladesh and upstream regions recorded heavy downpour in the past few days , said Md. Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, executive engineer of the FFWC.