Flood victims face acute food crisis, drinking water in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Four days have passed since the flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj but most of the areas of the two districts are still out of power connection.

Train communication has been restored but roads are still submerged. Sunamganj’s road connectivity with the rest of the country is still snapped.

Safe shelters for stranded people could not be fully ensured. The local administrations have failed to ensure food and drinking water for all the flood-ravaged people. Services in most of the hospitals and banks are yet to restore fully since they are submerged in flood water. Mobile network and internet services are yet to be restored in areas other than Sylhet city. Some residents of Sunamganj, however, got back internet connection from the rooftop of multistoried buildings and communicated with their relatives.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall stopped in Sylhet and Sunamganj after four days on Sunday. The water level receded in the two cities but the flood situation remains unchanged in upazilas. The locals are still in fear of further deterioration of the situation since the onrush of water from upstream in India continues. According to Water Development Board (WDB), water levels are still increasing in every river of Sylhet. Two main rivers—Surma and Kushiara—are flowing above the danger level at three measuring points.