Comfort disappears as pressure of passengers mounts

The first few days of the Eid journey were almost hassle-free. However, it disappeared as the pressure of homebound people increased.

In addition to traffic congestion, the northbound people on the Dhaka-Tangail highway suffered immensely due to dust. Long traffic congestion was also seen at the toll plaza of the Padma Bridge. Meanwhile, the passengers were seen waiting for hours at Mohakhali for buses.

People started leaving the city to spend the Eid holidays with families and relatives from Thursday. Eid holidays started from Tuesday in the garment factories in Dhaka and suburbs. So the pressure of passengers started rising from Monday night. Many offices are closing today, Tuesday. So there will be a pressure of homebound passengers today as well.