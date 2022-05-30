FM Momen rues long delay in Teesta deal with India

While talking to NDTV on the sidelines of the NADI Conclave held in Guwahati on 28-29 May, Momen said the two countries share 54 rivers with India and they are keen on sharing and working together on joint management of all rivers. "Joint management is necessary for the wellbeing of people of both sides, the entire basin area."

The Teesta river originates in the Teesta Kangse glacier and flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh. It has been mired in conflict since 1947 when the catchment areas of the Teesta were allotted to India.

In 2011, India agreed to share 37.5 per cent of Teesta waters while retaining 42.5 per cent of the waters during the lean season between December and March.