Emad Paribahan bus: Route permit was suspended, involved in accident earlier

Route permit of the Emad Paribahan bus that met with an accident in Madaripur’s Shibchar killing 19 people was suspended and the fitness clearance of the bus expired too.

Moreover, the same bus killed four people including a sub inspector of police in a previous accident.

Following the accident, the authorities suspended the route permit of the bus.

Sources at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said this on Sunday.

The bus plunged into a ditch at around 7:30 in the morning after the driver lost control on Padma bridge expressway at Shibchar of Madaripur. 19 people have been killed so far in the tragic accident. 25 more injured people are admitted to different hospitals.