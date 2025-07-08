Army reaffirms maintaining law and order at garment sector
Bangladesh Army has underscored its commitment to maintaining proper law and order in industrial areas to ensure the continued production of the garment industry since it's the lifelines of the economy.
GOC of the 9th Infantry Division Major General Md. Moin Khan said this during a view exchange meeting on Tuesday between the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Board and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Savar Area, of the Bangladesh Army.
The discussion at BGMEA Complex in Uttara focused on the security of garment factories, particularly issues related to law and order.
BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan led the BGMEA delegation, while Major General Md Moin Khan of the 9th Infantry Division, led the army's representation.
The GOC further stated that they are considering implementing a new method to solve the jhoot (fabric scraps) problem in the garment sector, suggesting that establishing an auction house for jhut could alleviate this issue for factories.
He expressed hope that entrepreneurs would provide accurate information to assist the army in maintaining stable law and order in the industrial sector.
He also urged BGMEA to encourage entrepreneurs to ensure timely payment of wages and benefits.
Maj Gen Khan reassured business owners that the Bangladesh Army stands with the industry in any unforeseen external incidents that could harm factories.
BGMEA President Hasan praised the Bangladesh Army for its patience and prudence in standing by the people during the critical post-student uprising period, and for their involvement in national reconstruction and economic recovery.
He specifically highlighted the army-led joint forces' cooperation in ensuring industrial security, which enabled the garment industry to survive a catastrophic situation. On behalf of the garment industry, he extended sincere gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh Army for their continued support.
Among those present at the meeting were BGMEA Senior Vice President Enamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Vice President Md. Rezwan Selim, Vice President (Finance) Mizanur Rahman, Vice President Md. Shihab Uddoja Chowdhury, and several directors.
Also in attendance were the Commander of the 81st Infantry Brigade, Bangladesh Army, Commander of the 9th Artillery Brigade, Md. Abul Kalam Siddique, DIG (Operation & Crime), Industrial Police; Md. Israel Howlader, DIG (Administration & Crime), Industrial Police; and representatives from DGFI and NSI. Various chairmen and managing directors of garment factories also participated in the discussion.
The meeting also discussed the possibility of forming a confederation of various labor federations.
Entrepreneurs at the meeting stated that the industry is being held hostage by "jhoot terrorism" (terrorism related to leftover fabric scraps).
They explained that terrorist groups dominating the jhoot sector are forming juvenile gangs, creating an unstable environment in industrial areas, and harassing both factory owners and workers.
Garment entrepreneurs sought the army's cooperation in resolving these issues.