Army reaffirms maintaining law and order at garment sector

Bangladesh Army has underscored its commitment to maintaining proper law and order in industrial areas to ensure the continued production of the garment industry since it's the lifelines of the economy.

GOC of the 9th Infantry Division Major General Md. Moin Khan said this during a view exchange meeting on Tuesday between the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Board and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Savar Area, of the Bangladesh Army.

The discussion at BGMEA Complex in Uttara focused on the security of garment factories, particularly issues related to law and order.

BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan led the BGMEA delegation, while Major General Md Moin Khan of the 9th Infantry Division, led the army's representation.