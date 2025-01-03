Inter-cadre conflict: Govt officials face punitive action over adverse remarks

The government officials, who made adverse remarks against each other on Facebook centering the inter-cadre conflict following the recommendations of the public administration reform commission, have been facing punitive actions.

Eight officials of BCS administration, education, health, fisheries and livestock cadres have been suspended.

Apart from this, the public administration ministry has sent letters to the health and livestock ministries to take action against two officials as per the service rules.

Of the officials suspended for their adverse remarks on social media so far, five from education cadre, one each from administration, livestock and fisheries cadre.