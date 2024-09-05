Sheikh Hasina, her ministers sued in 119 murder cases

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates have been accused in a total 119 murder cases over the killings during the movement of students and people that ousted the Awami League government. Besides, 11 more cases were lodged on the allegations of murder attempt and abduction. With that, a total of 130 cases have been lodged against Sheikh Hasina across the country so far.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in the face of mass revolution of students and people on 5 August. After that, people started filing cases against her from 13 August. So far, 23 of the former ministers, state ministers, advisors to prime ministers, IGP and government officials have been arrested in these cases.

As of Wednesday, as many as 760 people were reported dead in the clashes and attacks centering the quota reform movement. Of them, 341 died in between 16 July to 3 August and 419 died in the next 19 days from 4 August and 23 August.

So far, a total of 119 murder cases have been filed over these incidents. Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed, daughter Saima Wazed, former ministers, Awami League leaders, former inspector general of police (IGP), former government officials, lawyers, business persons and journalists have been accused in these cases. The members of law enforcement agencies are questioning them on remand.