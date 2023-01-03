Mru families build fires to keep warm at night

The Mru families of Rengyenpara, victims of attack, arson and looting in Bandarban's Lamar Soroi, spent the night building fires in the cold winter. They shivered, having no warm clothes, and in fear. The residents of the neighborhood on Monday night took turns in guarding the area as they spotted flashlights on the hill nearby, said the chief of the Rengyenpara, Rengyen Mru.

Miscreants allegedly attacked the Mru people as well as torched and vandalised seven houses in Bandarban’s Lama upazila in the wee hours of Monday.