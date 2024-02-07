Over 100,000 foreigners in Bangladesh, step to make visa difficult

Many foreign nationals are residing in Bangladesh without obtaining a work permit, and they face minimal hindrance. This situation arises due to legal loopholes and the absence of a comprehensive database containing information about foreign nationals living in Bangladesh.

Consequently, many of these individuals earn income in the country but do not fulfil their tax obligations properly.

Authorities express concern over the significant number of foreign nationals remaining in Bangladesh even after their visas expire. The deterrent to overstaying is relatively weak, as the fine for visa violations is only Tk 30,000. This low penalty encourages individuals to prolong their stay, often by changing visa categories to circumvent enforcement measures.