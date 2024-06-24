Khaleda Zia to undergo certain medical tests today
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will undergo certain medical tests today, Monday, a day after her heart was implanted with a pacemaker.
Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo today that after a pacemaker was fitted in her heart on Sunday afternoon, the former prime minister was given CCU facilities and kept in isolation under close observation of the physicians. She will undergo the medical tests there.
A member of the BNP leader's medical board told Prothom Alo that they will check the reports of the medical tests being run today. Her physical condition hasn't deteriorated after the pacemaker was inserted. So after reviewing the medical reports today, it will be seen whether she will remain in isolation or can be taken to a cabin.
A pacemaker was fitted in the former prime minister's heart Sunday afternoon at the Evercare Hospital in the capital, where she is undergoing treatment.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from heart ailments from beforehand, with three blockages. Her personal physician said that after careful observation and consultation with foreign physicians and the medical board, the pacemaker was fitted.
When her health condition deteriorated in the early hours of Saturday, at around 3:30 am, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital.
The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis, and ailments of the heart, liver and lungs and also has diabetes.
Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.
She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases and sent to prison on 8 February 2018.
She had spent over two years in jail. On 25 March 2020, under government executive order, her sentence was conditionally suspended and she was released. Since then every six months the suspension of her sentence is being extended by the government.