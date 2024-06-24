Khaleda Zia to undergo certain medical tests today

Khaleda Zia has been suffering from heart ailments from beforehand, with three blockages. Her personal physician said that after careful observation and consultation with foreign physicians and the medical board, the pacemaker was fitted.

When her health condition deteriorated in the early hours of Saturday, at around 3:30 am, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital.

The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis, and ailments of the heart, liver and lungs and also has diabetes.

Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.