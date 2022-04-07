New railways to bring pace in economy

The traders say that an international airport is being constructed in Cox’s Bazar. A deep sea port is under construction at Matarbari in Maheshkhali of Cox’s Bazar. The roads are also being repaired. The latest addition to this list is the construction of Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abu Morshed Chowdhury, president of Cox’s Bazar chamber, said the launch of the railway would mark the beginning of a multi-faceted ways of communication between Cox’s Bazar and the rest of the country. It will enable the people of this region to supply the products produced in this region easily to other parts of the country while the people of Cox's Bazar will be able to bring the products from all over the country at a much cheaper rate. The manufacturers of the products will benefit from it.

This business leader further suggests, “After the launch of the railway, an air-conditioned system should be introduced for goods transport. The economic zones and the deep sea port should be connected with the main rain line for greater benefit.”