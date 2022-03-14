They would say, “This woman wants to make everything in her own country”

Scientist Firdausi Qadri, head of the immunology department at icddr,b, recently spoke at an event at the Prothom Alo office in Dhaka on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Here are excerpts:

I was a teacher at Dhaka University. Then I joined the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) in the 1980s because I was always interested in research. There was not much scope for research in the universities then, though now it's a bit better than before. I'm left-handed and left-handed people are said to be a little different. I wouldn't say I'm brilliant but I am very enthusiastic about my work.

When I left the Dhaka University, my husband stayed back there, teaching. He obviously wasn't too eager about me leaving Dhaka University, but he also knew very well this woman could not be stopped.

After starting to work at icddr,b, I felt I got back a platform like when I would work abroad. Many men and women in Bangladesh get the opportunity to prove them because of this platform. I do not consider this as an international institution, but as a national institution where several foreigners work and that gives us certain privileges. We get to learn and do many things.