Overcoming speech impediment Sajib becomes a skilled worker now

A large number of Dhaka’s low income people live in the Kamrangirchar area, on the banks of Buriganga river. Passing through the alleys of Hujurpara in Kamrangirchar, we reached a tiny factory where shopping bags are produced. Arrays of colourful tissue shopping bags were coming out of the machine there.

One of the four machines in this factory was being operated by a youth, Md Sajib. He was completely immersed in his work at that moment. He was briefing the task to his assistant, standing next to him with sign language.

Sajib actually communicates in sign language as he’s been suffering from hearing and speech impediment since childhood. Despite this impediment, he has excelled in his working skills.

We had gone to Macca Plastic and Rubber Industries to know Sajib’s indomitable success story. Twenty-year-old Shojib is working as a machine operator in this factory.

Sajib had joined the factory as an assistant machine operator with a salary of Tk 7,500 per month about four years ago. He got promoted within just a year of starting the job. Everyone in the factory praises his skill level.