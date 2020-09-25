1,507 cops transferred to Cox’s Bazar

Advertisement
In line with a major reshuffle in the police administration, a total of 1,507 police officers have been transferred to Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.
A source of police headquarters confirmed the matter.
In an earlier development, 1487 cops had been transferred from Cox's Bazar to other districts.
A total of 34 inspectors would leave Cox's bazar while 37 will be transferred there.
Meanwhile, a total of 193 Sub-Inspectors were transferred to Cox's Bazar while 179 left the district after being transferred to other districts.
