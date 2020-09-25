1,507 cops transferred to Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Advertisement

In line with a major reshuffle in the police administration, a total of 1,507 police officers have been transferred to Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

A source of police headquarters confirmed the matter.


In an earlier development, 1487 cops had been transferred from Cox's Bazar to other districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A total of 34 inspectors would leave Cox's bazar while 37 will be transferred there.


Meanwhile, a total of 193 Sub-Inspectors were transferred to Cox's Bazar while 179 left the district after being transferred to other districts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

PM Hasina asks diplomats to stress on economic diplomacy

PM Hasina asks diplomats to stress on economic diplomacy

Expats can go to Oman from 1 Oct, need COVID-19 test report: Momen

Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 24 September 2020

Bangladesh keeps close contact to collect COVID-19 vaccine: Maleque

A photo shows an employee demonstrating vials with vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Moscow

‘Concerted global action’ to combat climate, COVID-19 challenges: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses through videoconferencing from her official Gonobhaban residene, Dhaka, a special session organised marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations on 22 September 2020