Admin officials seek punishment of MP Nixon

At a press conference on Tuesday, Nixon said his speech has been ‘super edited’ and denied the allegation of verbal abuse.

The BASA in the statement said the abusive language used against the DC is unthinkable by a lawmaker or any sane person.

Also the indecent and abusive language used against a female UNO goes against the norms and principles of the society, the statement added.

The association said they condemn the defamatory remarks of the MP and sought punishment of the people involved with the incident.