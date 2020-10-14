Admin officials seek punishment of MP Nixon

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded punishment of Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, for threatening Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) and swearing at an assistant commissioner (land).
The administrative officials' organisation made the demand at a statement signed by the BASA president and senior secretary of local government division Helaluddin Ahmed and secretary general and public administration ministry secretary Shiekh Yousuf Harun.
Earlier, Faridpur DC Atul Sarker formally informed the incident to cabinet division, which later asked the concerned authorities including the election commission (EC) to look into the matter.
The EC decided to file a case against Nixon for violating the electoral code of conduct during the Charbhadrasan upazila parishad by-elections on 10 October.
Chief election commissioner Nurul Huda on Wednesday said the case would be filed on Wednesday or Thursday.
Nixon allegedly threatened the Faridpur DC and phoned upazila nirbahi officer of Charbhadrasan and verbally abused AC land of Bhanga upazila.
Nixon’s behavior drew flak as the video and audio of the incidents went viral on social media.
MP Nixon, however, claimed that the audio clip which is making the rounds on social media is fake.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Nixon said his speech has been ‘super edited’ and denied the allegation of verbal abuse.
The BASA in the statement said the abusive language used against the DC is unthinkable by a lawmaker or any sane person.
Also the indecent and abusive language used against a female UNO goes against the norms and principles of the society, the statement added.
The association said they condemn the defamatory remarks of the MP and sought punishment of the people involved with the incident.