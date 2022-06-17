Bangladesh engages with world on its own terms: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh engages with the world on its “own term” while Dhaka believes in partnerships with countries for mutual economic benefits.

“We are no longer price takers. We engage with the world on our own terms,” he said.

The foreign minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a seminar titled ‘Changing Global Order: Securing Bangladesh’s National Interest’ organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) at its auditorium in the capital.