Biden will work to resolve Rohingya crisis, hopes foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed hope that the US president-elect Joe Biden will lend his voice to resolving the Rohingya crisis and provide support for the quick repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.

“Biden is a mature politician, new possibilities for working with the US in many aspects have emerged since his election,” Momen said.

The minister said this after visiting Rajshahi University (RU) on Saturday afternoon.