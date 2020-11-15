Biden will work to resolve Rohingya crisis, hopes foreign minister

Biden is a mature politician, new possibilities for working with the US in many aspects have emerged since his election, said Bangladesh foreign minister Abdul Momen

Prothom Alo English Desk
In this file photo taken on 19 October 2017 Rohingya refugees who were stranded walk near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Palongkhali area next to Ukhia
In this file photo taken on 19 October 2017 Rohingya refugees who were stranded walk near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Palongkhali area next to UkhiaAFP file photo

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed hope that the US president-elect Joe Biden will lend his voice to resolving the Rohingya crisis and provide support for the quick repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.

“Biden is a mature politician, new possibilities for working with the US in many aspects have emerged since his election,” Momen said.

The minister said this after visiting Rajshahi University (RU) on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Recently Myanmar also held their national election, he said adding that “Now it’s time for Aung San Suu Kyi’s government to erase their bad reputation globally by taking back the Rohingya people to their homeland.”

Human rights are being violated in Myanmar, hopefully the Biden-government will also be vocal in this regard, Momen said.

“We are looking forward to building stronger ties with the United States as it always prioritises human rights. Hopefully, the government will not patronise any war or destruction and play a positive role to secure peace globally”, the foreign minister said.

At the same time diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the USA will be enhanced, and the Biden government will help Bangladesh in different issues like trade and immigration, he hoped.

Democrat Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris secured enough Electoral College votes to unseat president Donald Trump last week.

On 7 November, several global US media outlets projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

But the Trump administration’s refusal to recognise Biden as the president-elect has caused speculation that the transition may not complete before the inauguration.

Advertisement

More News

Positive use of nuclear power to brighten Bangladesh’s image: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen visits Rooppur atomic power plant in Ishwardi, Pabna on 13 November 2020

Know the history, love the country and work for it: PM Hasina to DGFI

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the newly constructed two residential buildings and an officers’ mess for the members of Director General of Forces Intelligence in Dhaka Cantonment through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 12 November 2020

I’m working giving priority to humanity: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Posts DG Sudhangshu sent on forced leave

Posts DG Sudhangshu sent on forced leave