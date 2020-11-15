Biden will work to resolve Rohingya crisis, hopes foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed hope that the US president-elect Joe Biden will lend his voice to resolving the Rohingya crisis and provide support for the quick repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.
“Biden is a mature politician, new possibilities for working with the US in many aspects have emerged since his election,” Momen said.
The minister said this after visiting Rajshahi University (RU) on Saturday afternoon.
Recently Myanmar also held their national election, he said adding that “Now it’s time for Aung San Suu Kyi’s government to erase their bad reputation globally by taking back the Rohingya people to their homeland.”
Human rights are being violated in Myanmar, hopefully the Biden-government will also be vocal in this regard, Momen said.
“We are looking forward to building stronger ties with the United States as it always prioritises human rights. Hopefully, the government will not patronise any war or destruction and play a positive role to secure peace globally”, the foreign minister said.
At the same time diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the USA will be enhanced, and the Biden government will help Bangladesh in different issues like trade and immigration, he hoped.
Democrat Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris secured enough Electoral College votes to unseat president Donald Trump last week.
On 7 November, several global US media outlets projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
But the Trump administration’s refusal to recognise Biden as the president-elect has caused speculation that the transition may not complete before the inauguration.