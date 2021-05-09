Govt upgrading ADP implementation capacity for growth acceleration

The government is taking a series of measures to enhance the implementation rate of Annual Development Programme (ADP) in an effort to overcome the lack of capability to use project funds and speed up the development projects.

Allocations for ADP in the budget have been increasing steadily over the years but challenges remain in implementing the funds. "That's why the government has taken an effective move to take the ADP implementation to a satisfactory level," according to an official document.

Steps being mulled by the government include introduction of IBAIS++ digital platform for all ministries and bringing massive reform in the disbursement of funds.

From the last 2019-20 fiscal, project directors have been given the authority to disburse all four installments of government funds.

The document said that these steps would help ensure the highest usage of project assistance besides playing an auxiliary role in resisting the misuse of funds in implementing projects.

It noted that one of the main sources of creating capital in public sector is ADP.