Govt doesn’t waste a single paisa from reserve: PM Hasina

The reserve was only US $2.9 billion when BNP was in power while it increased to five US dollars during 2001-08, she said, adding that the present government has been able to raise it to $48 billion.

She said the $48 billion reserve was possible as communication, transportations and import was almost halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to apprehension of the global famine, the prime minister reiterated her call to the people to grow more food using every inch of land so no famine can hit Bangladesh.

About the 24-kilometre Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway from Shahjalal International Airport to EPZ through Asulia, she said the project is taken mainly to make free Savar, Nabinagar, Ashilua and the North Bengal from traffic snarl and create uninterrupted communication.

The prime minister said her government had built the Dhaka-Ashulia Highway after coming to power in 1996.

She added that the expressway will make uninterrupted communication on 44 kilometre highway up to Kutubkhali under Jatrabari Police via EPZ, Ashulia, Abdullahpur, Shahjalal International Airport, Kawla, Kuril, Banani, Mohakhali, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamlapur, Sayedabad and Jatrabari after connecting the Dhaka Elevated Express Highway.

The prime minister said the communication of the Ashulia-Savar industrial area with the rest of the country would be easier and the expressway will contribute immensely to the national economy.