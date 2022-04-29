Momen hopeful of early signing of Teesta deal, India looks forward to PM’s visit

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday hoped that all outstanding issues with India including the signing of the Teesta water sharing treaty will be concluded at an early date, reports news agency UNB.

He recalled that the two countries had resolved many of the outstanding issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

Momen and his visiting Indian counterpart S Jaishankar “comprehensively” discussed the bilateral issues at a meeting held at Foreign Service Academy in the capital.