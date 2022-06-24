PM Hasina proposes India to dredge rivers jointly to overcome seasonal floods

She further said the Bangladesh government stands ready to work together with India to overcome any such natural disaster.

In reply, Indian ambassador Doraiswami said that his country is also ready to assist the flood victims in Bangladesh.

The press secretary also said that Doraiswami handed over a letter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he invited Sheikh Hasina to visit India.

The high commissioner said officials of the two countries are working through diplomatic channel on the proposed visit, expected to take place in September.

He also mentioned that there will be a ministerial level meeting between the two countries just a couple of days before the visit of the Bangladesh PM to make it fruitful.

The Indian High Commissioner congratulated the prime minister on the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.