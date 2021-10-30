PM’s visit to France to be very ‘extensive and engaging’: Momen

He said many French companies want to invest in Bangladesh and there is interest from both sides to boost export and import to strengthen the trade relations.

Shahriar highlighted the growing relations between Bangladesh and the European countries mentioning that there had been bilateral visits in Italy, Germany and Mexico in the recent past.

UNESCO’s 75th birthday has further increased the importance of the prime minister’s visit to Paris, said the state minister for foreign affairs.

Asked about the bilateral documents likely to be signed during the visit, the state minister said they do not want to make any comment on that at this moment as they are still working on those issues. “You know negotiation goes on even at the last moment, let’s wait a bit.”

Momen said a few French ministers and lawmakers are also likely to meet the prime minister during her visit.

He said the chiefs of many French companies and a delegation of the MEDEF (the Mouvement des entreprises de France, or the Movement of the Enterprises of France, the largest employer federation in France) want to meet the prime minister.