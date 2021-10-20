Refrain from religious excesses: PM Hasina

Awami League organised the programme at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital. The prime minister joined it from her official residence Gonobhaban.
The prime minister, who chaired the programme, said Islam also advises peaceful performing of the religious rituals of all religions. “Our Prophet (PBUH) advised not to carry out excesses with religion. We want no one to resort to excesses with religion,” she said.
Hasina said the aim of the government is to ensure the coexistence of people from all religions in a peaceful environment.
Hasina said Bangladesh is a small country in terms of its geographical size, but it is a big one if the size of its population is considered. “I want all to have a prosperous and beautiful life and enjoy their basic rights.”
Talking about the ill fate of Sheikh Russell, who was assassinated with other family members of the Father of the Nation on 15 August, 1975, she said no other child of the country should embrace that fate anymore. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing that cruelty till today,” she said.
She mentioned the arson terrorism of BNP under the leadership of then opposition leader Khaleda Zia. “We saw people getting killed in arson attacks, and children burnt alive.”
When Khaleda Zia was the opposition leader, running buses were set afire when a father saw his son was burning alive. “That time of cruel incident happened in the country… that was the most unfortunate for Bangladesh,” she said.
Hasina vowed to ensure a better life for all children of the country. “Not a single child will roam in the street, everyone will get shelter, every child will have the opportunity to flourish his or her talent, knowledge and creativity so that the children can take Bangladesh forward,” she said.
Recalling the bloodshed of the past, she said not these types of bloodshed will ever happen in the country.
“Russell is no more, but thousands of children of the country are there, we want to ensure a better life for them so that they could grow as the worthy citizens of the country imbued with patriotism. We want to do that,” she said in her emotion-choked voice.
Earlier, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled ‘Education Philosophy of Bangabandhu’ published by the AL education sub-committee.
Hasina came down heavily on the critics talking about human rights and said they do not utter any word about the 15 August killing and the killing of children and women in BNP’s arson terrorism.
The prime minister said Ziaur Rahman along with Khondaker Mushtaq was involved in the 15 August killing and that is why the government of Khaleda Zia rewarded the killers of Bangabandhu by giving them government jobs and promotions.
Pointing out some verses from a poem of Sukanta, the prime minister vowed to develop Bangladesh as a beautiful and livable country for the next generation.