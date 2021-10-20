Refrain from religious excesses: PM Hasina

Awami League organised the programme at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital. The prime minister joined it from her official residence Gonobhaban.

The prime minister, who chaired the programme, said Islam also advises peaceful performing of the religious rituals of all religions. “Our Prophet (PBUH) advised not to carry out excesses with religion. We want no one to resort to excesses with religion,” she said.

Hasina said the aim of the government is to ensure the coexistence of people from all religions in a peaceful environment.

Hasina said Bangladesh is a small country in terms of its geographical size, but it is a big one if the size of its population is considered. “I want all to have a prosperous and beautiful life and enjoy their basic rights.”

Talking about the ill fate of Sheikh Russell, who was assassinated with other family members of the Father of the Nation on 15 August, 1975, she said no other child of the country should embrace that fate anymore. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing that cruelty till today,” she said.

She mentioned the arson terrorism of BNP under the leadership of then opposition leader Khaleda Zia. “We saw people getting killed in arson attacks, and children burnt alive.”