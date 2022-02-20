Sharif Uddin not fired under duress from influential quarters: ACC

Sharif Uddin, a deputy assistant director of ACC’s Patuakhali office, was fired from his job on Wednesday. Before being transferred to Patuakhali on 16 June, Sharif was posted in ACC’s Chattogram office. He recommended filing cases against influential persons for irregularities in land acquisition for government projects. Before ACC fired him, Sharif filed a general diary (GD) because of death threats. Sharif’s dismissal has created a stir among his colleagues. Different events were organised against the decision to fire Sharif.
The secretary in the press briefing claimed that ACC does not take any decision yielding to any influence.
In the written speech, ACC secretary Mahbub said they are bound to fire anyone who does not comply with the rules of the organisation and.
He said Shaif closed 25 bank accounts in writing and 8 verbally, going against the service rules.
“We are bound to take a hard line if he doesn’t follow code of conduct and office rules,” he said.
Mahbub said since ACC is a statutory body, everyone has to follow specific rules for investigation.
Asked about ACC officials who hold a human chain programme protesting Sharif's dismissal, the ACC secretary said, “Some officials visited me the day after Sharif Uddin’s dismissal and today. We assured them that if they have any grievance we would look into it as per our rules. They have nothing to fear.”
He also said everyone has to follow the discipline of the organisation for the sake of its smooth operation.