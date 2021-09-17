Vaccine equity, Rohingya, climate change on top of PM Hasina’s agenda

Prime minister Hasina left Dhaka Friday morning on a two-week official visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and other engagements with a stopover in Helsinki, Finland.

The theme of this year’s UNGA is ‘Building resilience through hope-to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.

Momen said the prime minister will address the UNGA on 24 September in Bangla and in-person.

The prime minister will highlight Bangladesh’s impressive development journey, inclusive economic development, and success in the health sector, said the foreign minister.

He said Bangladesh will host a side event on the Rohingya issue titled ‘Rohingya crisis: Imperatives for a sustainable solution’ where many countries are expected to voluntarily join.

The OIC, ASEAN and European countries have already responded positively.