11th parliament not effective as expected: TIB

The 11th parliament is not as effective as expected though it showed improvements in various aspects compared to the previous three parliaments, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said on Sunday.

One cannot say in any way that the incumbent parliament has played an expected role, largely contributing to an overwhelming majority of the ruling party and a lack of a functioning opposition in the House, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said.

Iftekharuzzaman made these remarks while replying to queries from newspersons after revealing the TIB’s Parliament Watch study at a press conference in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The TIB study reviewed the various parliamentary activities, including the activities of the standing committee, from the 1st to the 22nd session (January 2019-April 2023) of the eleventh national parliament.