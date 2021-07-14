Will focus on Rohingya repatriation on the sidelines of Tashkent conf: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will focus on Rohingya repatriation issue at bilateral meetings with his Russian, Indian and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of an international conference to be held in Uzbekistan’s capital on 15-16 July.

He would leave Dhaka for Tashkent on Wednesday morning to join the conference titled “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities,” hosted by Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev to strengthen regional connectivity, reports BSS.

“Foreign ministers of nearly 40 countries and numbers of heads of governments are scheduled to join the conference,” Momen told newspersons at his residence in the capital on Tuesday.