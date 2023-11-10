PM Hasina urges garment workers to return to work with the new wages

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged garment workers to return to work with the newly-announced wages whereas protesting garment workers were demanding a nearly tripled wage increase, after violent clashes with police and factories were ransacked.

A government-appointed panel raised wages on Tuesday by 56.25 per cent to Tk 12,500 (USD 113) for the South Asian nation's garment factory workers, who were demanding a TK 23,000 minimum wage in all plants.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 per cent of its USD 55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world's top brands including Levi's, Zara and H&M.