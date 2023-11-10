Video

Photo

Photo

Government

PM Hasina urges garment workers to return to work with the new wages

AFP
Dhaka
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina
PID

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has urged garment workers to return to work with the newly-announced wages whereas protesting garment workers were demanding a nearly tripled wage increase, after violent clashes with police and factories were ransacked.

A government-appointed panel raised wages on Tuesday by 56.25 per cent to Tk 12,500 (USD 113) for the South Asian nation's garment factory workers, who were demanding a TK 23,000 minimum wage in all plants.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 per cent of its USD 55 billion in annual exports, supplying many of the world's top brands including Levi's, Zara and H&M.

Also Read

Female RMG worker dies in clash with police

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly pay starts at Tk 8,300.

"I would say to the garment workers: they have to work with whatever their salary is increased, they should continue their work," Hasina told a meeting of her ruling Awami League party late Thursday.

The protests have left at least three workers killed and more than 70 factories ransacked since last week, according to police.

Also Read

RMG workers' unrest: 44 platoons of BGB deployed in Dhaka, adjacent areas

"If they take to the streets to protest at someone's instigation, they will lose their job, lose their work and will have to return to their village," the prime minister added.

"If these factories are closed, if production is disrupted, exports are disrupted, where will their jobs be? They have to understand that."

Hasina said 19 factories were "attacked and destroyed", businesses that "give them bread and butter and food and employment".

Also Read

Police clash with 25,000 protesting garment workers

On Thursday, police reported violence in the key industrial towns of Gazipur and Ashulia, outside the capital Dhaka, after more than 25,000 workers staged protests in factories and along highways to reject the wage panel's offer.

Unions said they had dismissed the panel's decision, saying the pay hike does not match the soaring cost of food, house rents, healthcare and school fees for their children.

Hasina said what was offered to the workers was better than what civil servants would get.

"Government officers have got a five per cent hike, since there is inflation all over the world -- and they (garment workers) will get 56 per cent raise," she said.

Also Read

Garment industry: How realistic is the new minimum wage

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Government