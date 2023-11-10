Garment industry: How realistic is the new minimum wage

Readymade garment industry workers had been demonstrating for a long time demanding a raise in wages. In this context, the government formed a minimum wage board.

Approving the proposal suggested by the factory owners’, minimum wages for the RMG workers was set at Tk 12,500 on Tuesday (7 November 2023) in the sixth meeting of the wage board.

Besides, some changes are being made to the previous wage structure. The new wages will be activated from 1 December. Considering the continued high inflation, market price and living cost

Still there remain questions regarding, how reasonable and realistic is this new minimum wage of garment industry workers, considering the continued high inflation, market price and the cost of living.

Workers’ representatives had proposed hiking the minimum wage to Tk 20,393 in the fourth meeting of the wage board on last 22 October. Factory owners’ representatives on the other hand had proposed a wage of Tk 10,400.