Zia took part in 25, 26 March genocide as a Pakistani army officer: PM Hasina

Prime minister and ruling Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Monday said it is not unusual that those, who grabbed power illegally and then formed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and are still siding with Pakistanis, would not realise the historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation that carried the call for independence.

“After hearing comments of several BNP leaders today, I can realise that they are still siding with the Pakistanis and flattering them. So, they are finding no messages in the historic 7 March speech. But the Banglaees had understood that and taken preparation accordingly,” she said.

She was presiding over a discussion marking the Golden Jubilee of the Historic 7 March speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, organised by the Awami League, at its central office in the capital in afternoon.

Joining the programme virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital, the prime minister simultaneously said that the leaders of the BNP would not realise the language and essence of the historic 7 March speech as the party was formed by military dictator Ziaur Rahman who had killed the Father of the Nation and grabbed power violating the country’s Constitution and took part in the genocide on 25 and 26 March in 1971 as a Pakistani army officer.