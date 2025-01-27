Pori Moni surrenders at court, gets bail

And, the CJM court took the PBI report into account on 18 April 2024. At the same time the court also ordered a summoning order to Pori Moni to appear in court.

Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed a complaint with a Dhaka court on 18 July 2022, alleging assault and attempted murder. There he alleged that on 8 June 2021, Pori Moni along with her associates entered the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom. Later, they sat inside the club and drank there.

While leaving the club around 1:15 am, Pori Moni called him and pressured him to give her a bottle of Blue Label for free. When he refused, Pori Moni hurled verbal insults at him. Then at one point, Pori Moni flung a glass at him in an attempt to murder, which hit him on the head and the chest, he added.