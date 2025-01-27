Pori Moni surrenders at court, gets bail
Film actress Pori Moni surrendered at the court and got bail in the case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood over allegations of assault and death threats.
Pori Moni surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Dhaka today, Monday. Later, she requested for her bail and the court approved it. Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat confirmed this news to Prothom Alo.
The court framed charged against Pori Moni on Sunday in the case filed on allegations of assault and death threats. An arrest warrant was issues against the actress for not being present at the court Sunday.
The court has also indicted Pori Moni’s costume designer Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy under the same case. An arrest warrant has been issued against him as well.
After investigating the case, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted reports against Pori Moni and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy at the CJM court in April last year.
And, the CJM court took the PBI report into account on 18 April 2024. At the same time the court also ordered a summoning order to Pori Moni to appear in court.
Businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud filed a complaint with a Dhaka court on 18 July 2022, alleging assault and attempted murder. There he alleged that on 8 June 2021, Pori Moni along with her associates entered the Boat Club in Savar and used the washroom. Later, they sat inside the club and drank there.
While leaving the club around 1:15 am, Pori Moni called him and pressured him to give her a bottle of Blue Label for free. When he refused, Pori Moni hurled verbal insults at him. Then at one point, Pori Moni flung a glass at him in an attempt to murder, which hit him on the head and the chest, he added.
On the other hand, Pori Moni had filed a case with Savar Police Station against businessman Nasir and five others, alleging attempt to rape and murder at the Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia are of Savar on 8 June 2021. After investigating the case, the police submitted a charge sheet against three including Nasir at the court on 6 September 2022.
The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 in Dhaka framed charges against the three accused in that case on 18 May 2022. Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat said that statements are being recorded in that case at present.
Meanwhile, Pori Moni and two others are on trial in another case filed under the Narcotics Control Act at the Special Judges Court-10 in Dhaka. The case is also at the stage of recording statements.