Revenue deficit may stand at Tk 820b this fiscal: CPD

Given the circumstances, CPD has advised to determine three main objectives in preparing the next budget. Firstly, restoring macroeconomic stability and protecting the backward population; secondly, taking initiative to increase revenue collection so that dependence on banks is reduced and it is possible to meet essential expenditure from revenue income; and thirdly, carrying out public expenditure efficiently on a priority basis so that there is no wastage of funds.

CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun proposed that the budget for the new financial year be drawn up on the basis of present reality. She said, the main target of the 2024-25 fiscal budget should be to meet the present challenges and restore macroeconomic stability. This will require mid-term reforms.

Speaking at the press briefing, CPD's distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said, one of the main targets of the present government's election manifesto has been to bring down inflation. The government has taken up certain initiatives to this end, but inflation cannot be controlled by imposing fines of Tk 5 million or Tk 10 million, while certain quarters manipulate the market and make Tk 500 million in seven days. The existing laws must be applied strictly and this must be visible.