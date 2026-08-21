Will the President’s powers increase?

The President is the highest constitutional office in the state. Although all executive actions of the government are taken in the President’s name, the President’s independent authorities are extremely limited.

Under the existing Constitution, apart from appointing the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice, the President is required to act on the advice of the Prime Minister in virtually every matter. Had the July Charter been implemented, the President’s powers would have been expanded to some extent.

The July Charter contained a number of reform proposals aimed at establishing a balance of power among the various organs of the state, including curbing the Prime Minister’s excessive powers and enhancing the President’s authority in certain areas.

However, even six months after the elected government assumed office, the Charter is yet to be implemented. As a result, the President’s powers have not been expanded either.