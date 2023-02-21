Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

President, PM lead nation in paying tribute to language movement heroes

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day in the small hours of Tuesday

New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing three

Nore than 6,200 aftershocks have been recorded since the 7.8-magnitude hit Turkey and Syria, leaving millions homeless. Officials said after the 6 February quake that aftershocks would be felt for a year because of the force of the first tremor

Have risks increased along with Bangladesh’s importance in geopolitics?

No matter what the economic or political situation may be, the fact remains that Bangladesh’s importance is growing in the international scenario

Accused Sanjida makes 'no comment' over torturing IU student

Both the accused -- Sanjida Chowdhury, university unit BCL vice-president and Tabassum, another BCL leader -- talked to the journalists after giving their statements separately to the university's probe body, headed by professor Reba Mandal

Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during 'historic' visit

In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to "back the Russian war machine"

