HC accepts appeal challenging suspension of DSA case against Nasir’s wife Tamima

The High Court on Sunday accepted the appeal challenging the order to suspend a Digital Security Act (DSA) case filed against Bangladesh national team cricketer Nasir Hossain’s wife Tamima.

The division bench of justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Atwar Rahman accepted the appeal filed by Tamima’s ex-husband Rakib against the order passed by the Cyber Tribunal.

On 4 April, last year, Rakib filed the case against Tamima at the Cyber Tribunal.