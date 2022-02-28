HC accepts appeal challenging suspension of DSA case against Nasir’s wife Tamima

According to the case complaint, on 29 March last year, in an investigative report broadcast by a private television channel Tamima gave an interview.
In her interview statement Tamima made questionable and defamatory comments against Rakib.
The clips of the program went viral on social media later.
Rakib in his case statement said, “The accused has hurt my religious values, insulted my relationship with my eight-year old daughter and defamed my family through her statement which is an irreparable loss for us.”
Rakib filed the complaint to file a case under section 25,38, and 29 under the Digital Security Act, 2019.
On 13 June the Cyber Tribunal rejected the case appeal. Later, Rakib appealed to the High Court against the order.