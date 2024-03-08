Market situation
Commodity prices soar ahead of Ramadan
Only one week left before the holy month of Ramadan. The buyers are busy buying commodities needed for fasting. However, everything in the market is pricey.
The prices of chicken have gone up. Besides, prices of sugar and chickpeas have also increased. Although vegetable prices were a little low even a week ago, now the prices of vegetables used in iftar are on the rise. Meanwhile, one and two-litre bottles of newly priced soybean oil is yet to reach the market. As a result, consumers have to buy soybean oil at a price higher than the fixed rate.
Speaking to the relevant persons in the capital’s Moulvibazar, Rahmatganj, Palashi, New Market kitchen market, Hatirpool and Kathalbagan, it has been learnt the price of sugar has increased by around 2 taka at wholesale and by 5 taka at retail. The price of sugar rose to Tk 145-150 per kg at the retail market, after the fire at a sugar warehouse in Chattogram. However, the businesspersons feel that it won’t create any massive shortage of sugar in the market.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdul Jalil, proprietor of Jalil Store in New Market, said price of sugar has increased a little at wholesale. But there is little chance of further rise in the price as there is no crisis in the supply at the moment.
Meanwhile, the prices of chick peas and different varieties of lentils are on the rise. Price of good quality chickpeas has increased by Tk 2-5 per kg. And the prices of anchor daal (lentils) and grass pea have increased by around Tk 5 per kg. Per kg anchor daal was being sold at Tk 80-85 and per kg grass peas at Tk 115-125 depending on the quality.
Bangladesh Lentil Traders Association joint secretary and Rahamatganj based lentil importer Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo the prices of pulse products have increased over the past few months due to the high dollar costs in import. However, the prices of chick peas and lentils have not risen afresh at the wholesale. The retail sellers are raising the prices ahead of Ramadan, he said.
Although the sellers at the market were seen busy, the buyers seemed to be concerned as products, which are needed the most for iftar and sehri, were being sold at much higher prices.
The prices of boiler and Sonali chicken have increased by Tk 20 per kg within just a week. Broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 per kg and Sonali chickens at Tk 320 to Tk 340 per kg. Sonali chickens are also being sold at Tk 300 in some places.
Bangladesh Poultry Association (BPA) president Suman Hawladar told Prothom Alo the price of chicks started rising some one and a month ago. Therefore, it was assumed that the price of chicken would also increase ahead of Ramadan. The prices of chicken also went up during Ramadan last year. However, none of the concerned government agencies took any action regarding this.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Azmina Afrin, a resident of New Market, said the price of beef has been on the rise over the last month. Therefore, people were leaning towards chickens. However, the rise in the prices of chicken right before the Ramadan will increase their expenses in another phase. She demanded strict actions to control the markets.
In the meantime, the five-litre bottles of newly priced soybean oil have arrived in the markets. However, the one and two-litre bottles of newly priced soybean oil are still unavailable. Taking advantage of this, some sellers are selling soybean oil at a price higher than the price set by the government.
There have been no major changes in the prices of rice and flour. But the price of dates is quite high this time as compared to the past years. Besides, the prices of different types of fish, beef and mutton remained almost the same as the past week. Meanwhile, the onion prices have come down a little after the decision to import onion was taken. The price of onion has come down to around Tk 100 from Tk 120.
However, the prices of other vegetables are on the rise. In particular, the prices of vegetables needed for preparing iftar have increased. The price of eggplants has risen to Tk 70-80 per kg from Tk 60-70 within a week. Potato price has also increased by Tk 5 per kg. Besides, the price of green chilli has crossed Tk 100 this week, which was below Tk 100 last week. And the price of lemons has increased to 30-40 taka per hali (four pieces) from 20-30 taka.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding the market situation, Consumers Association Bangladesh (CAB) president Golam Rahman said, “The government needed to intervene directly in the market. However, that has not been the case. Besides, there is a lack of competition in the market. People could get the benefit of different government initiatives like reducing tariff and conducting drives at the markets, had there been competition in the market."