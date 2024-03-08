Commodity prices soar ahead of Ramadan

Only one week left before the holy month of Ramadan. The buyers are busy buying commodities needed for fasting. However, everything in the market is pricey.

The prices of chicken have gone up. Besides, prices of sugar and chickpeas have also increased. Although vegetable prices were a little low even a week ago, now the prices of vegetables used in iftar are on the rise. Meanwhile, one and two-litre bottles of newly priced soybean oil is yet to reach the market. As a result, consumers have to buy soybean oil at a price higher than the fixed rate.

Speaking to the relevant persons in the capital’s Moulvibazar, Rahmatganj, Palashi, New Market kitchen market, Hatirpool and Kathalbagan, it has been learnt the price of sugar has increased by around 2 taka at wholesale and by 5 taka at retail. The price of sugar rose to Tk 145-150 per kg at the retail market, after the fire at a sugar warehouse in Chattogram. However, the businesspersons feel that it won’t create any massive shortage of sugar in the market.