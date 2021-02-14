'I wish you the courage to wage the battle'

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Daily Star, renowned Indian writer, novelist, politician and parliamentarian, Shashi Tharoor, speaks to editor Mahfuz Anam on press freedom in South Asia.

Introducing Shashi Tharoor as an eminent writer, eloquent debater, emerging voice from the region, a role model for youth, a voice of ethics and conscience, the Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam invited him to speak on issues pertaining to the media, democracy, politics, values and more.

“You are a writer of eminence, delving into the world of ethics, morality, but as a politician you have to be practical, make compromises. How do you navigate between writing and politics?” Mahfuz Anam asked, setting the ball rolling on an intense, informative and interesting conversation.

“It is not easy at all,” Shashi Tharoor replied frankly, but explained that when he sees the world, he wants to write, but then he wants to do something, act too. So it overlaps. But, he emphasised, “Politics takes precedence. I have duty to the constituency. But I never forget the writer to me. I am a former minister, one day will be a former MP, but never a former writer.”

He said there were compromises and contradictions, because there was no guarantee that your convictions and that of the party will always be the same. “I am loyal to the party, but I do not allow myself to say things I do not believe. I go silent if I do not believe what the party is advocating. That is the kind of compromise I am willing to make, not beyond that.”