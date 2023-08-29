Bangladesh likely to import one million tonnes of rice

Bangladesh may have to increase rice import to one million tonnes from 0.3 million tonnes as rice production may decline by 0.7 million tonnes in the marketing year of 2023-24 than earlier forecast.

This is stated in a forecast of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The agency released this report on crops on 23 August.

According to the crop forecasts, the rice production in Bangladesh will decline due to the continuous heat wave in the country during the Aus season. The rainfall has also decreased. Similar weather existed in the beginning of the Aman season in July. Later, there was heavy rainfall in August.

The rice cultivation has declined due to the adverse weather, which may lead to the decrease in production, USDA quoted the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) as saying.