Identified quarter staged Cumilla incident with ill motive: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud today said an identified quarter committed the heinous crime at Nanua Dighi in Cumilla with an ill political motive, reports BSS.

"The same vested quarter had spread rumours over the Padma Bridge and conspired against the country and the welfare of its people in past. The government is firmly determined to give exemplary punishment to those who staged this and spread rumours in social media," he told newsmen at his Secretariat office here.

The minister said, "I would like to tell the Hindu community to perform worship without fear and in a festive and enthusiastic mood. The people and the government stay beside you."