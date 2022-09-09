Relatives, noted persons pay respect to Akbar Ali Khan at his Gulshan residence

Former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Anti-Corruption Commission’s former chairman Golam Rahman, banker and analyst Mamun Rashid, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, poet and journalist Sohrab Hassan are among the people went to Akbar Ali Khan’s Gulshan residence to pay their respects.
Akbar Ali Khan breathed his last at around 10:00pm, his brother Kabir Uddin Khan said. He was 78.
Akbar Ali Khan was born in Dhaka in 1944. He graduated from the history department at Dhaka University and studied Economics at Queens University. He also had a PhD degree in Economics.
Akbar Ali Khan held various positions including that of cabinet secretary in his career in the civil service. Upon retirement, he taught at two universities.
He was made adviser to a caretaker government but resigned from the position due to differences in discharging duties. Akbar Ali Khan dedicated himself fully to writing. His 18 books on an array of subjects including economics, history, and literature get widely acclaimed by readers.
Akbar Ali Khan’s last book was his autobiography titled ‘Purono sei diner kotha’. The book depicts life a personality with diverse experiences and accomplishments.