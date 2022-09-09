Relatives, noted persons pay respect to Akbar Ali Khan at his Gulshan residence

The body of the adviser to a former caretaker government, economist, historian, researcher and teacher, Akbar Ali Khan, has been taken to his Gulshan residence. Relatives and noted persons on Friday went there to pay their last respects to the acclaimed thinker.

The namaz-e-janaza of Akbar Ali Khan will be held at Azad Mosque at Gulshan after the Jum’a prayers. Later, he will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur in the capital, his family said.