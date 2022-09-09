Bangladesh

Relatives, noted persons pay respect to Akbar Ali Khan at his Gulshan residence

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Relatives of Akbar Ali Khan at his Gulshan residence on 9 September 2022
Relatives of Akbar Ali Khan at his Gulshan residence on 9 September 2022

The body of the adviser to a former caretaker government, economist, historian, researcher and teacher, Akbar Ali Khan, has been taken to his Gulshan residence. Relatives and noted persons on Friday went there to pay their last respects to the acclaimed thinker.

The namaz-e-janaza of Akbar Ali Khan will be held at Azad Mosque at Gulshan after the Jum’a prayers. Later, he will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur in the capital, his family said.

Former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Anti-Corruption Commission’s former chairman Golam Rahman, banker and analyst Mamun Rashid, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, poet and journalist Sohrab Hassan are among the people went to Akbar Ali Khan’s Gulshan residence to pay their respects.

Akbar Ali Khan breathed his last at around 10:00pm, his brother Kabir Uddin Khan said. He was 78.

Akbar Ali Khan was born in Dhaka in 1944. He graduated from the history department at Dhaka University and studied Economics at Queens University. He also had a PhD degree in Economics.

Akbar Ali Khan held various positions including that of cabinet secretary in his career in the civil service. Upon retirement, he taught at two universities.

He was made adviser to a caretaker government but resigned from the position due to differences in discharging duties. Akbar Ali Khan dedicated himself fully to writing. His 18 books on an array of subjects including economics, history, and literature get widely acclaimed by readers.

Akbar Ali Khan’s last book was his autobiography titled ‘Purono sei diner kotha’. The book depicts life a personality with diverse experiences and accomplishments.

