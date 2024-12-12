Dr Yunus reiterates call for activating SAARC

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has reiterated his call to the South Asian leaders to activate the SAARC to bring for the people of entire region.

"South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is very important to me. I spoke about activating the forum immediately after taking oath as the chief adviser,” he said.

The chief adviser was addressing a conference of the SAARC Federation of Oncologists (SFO) through videoconference from the state guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Thursday.