India allows pre-contracted onions to Bangladesh

India has decided to allow export of some quantity of onions which was handed over to customs on the date imposing ban on onion export.

As per the Indian commerce and industry ministry, the ban will not be applicable for those pro-contracted shipments and necessary directives have been given to allow such eligible consignments, reports UNB.

But there will be no more new contract henceforth until the notification is revised, a senior official told the news agency.

The Indian government imposed the ban on onion export on 14 September.