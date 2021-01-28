India gives special importance to relations with Bangladesh

Political circles in India are in consensus that relations with Bangladesh are of special importance. And so India places emphasis on friendship with the people of Bangladesh. Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, Vikram Doraiswami, made these comments to elaborate the significance of relations between the two countries, during his visit to the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday.

The 17th Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, paid a visit to the Prothom Alo office on Wednesday afternoon. He was received by Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman.

