India to remain resolute in dealing with security challenges in region: Shringla

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said the country must contend with “geopolitical realities and extant threats” such as cross-border terrorism and crime. He also noted that India has taken the lead in expanding maritime security in the region.

“We’ll be resolute in dealing with them. We’ll continue to expand our capacities to do so,” he said.

The Indian foreign secretary mentioned that they will build alliances and networks through multilateral and plurilateral constructs such as the UN, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and closer home through Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium to deal with security challenges.