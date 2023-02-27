UN's role in Bangladesh has changed over time and is more nuanced

She was received by the Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman. Gwyn Lewis was briefed on the activities of Prothom Alo. She also watched short documentaries depicting Prothom Alo's initiatives in preventing child marriage and promoting women's development.
The UN resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis expressed her appreciation towards Prothom Alo, saying it was doing a good job despite all the challenges.
She further said it (Prothom Alo) was more than just a newspaper and its work in social development deserved praise. It also played an important role to covering the issues of people all over the country, not just Dhaka. This was important. It was important to give coverage to youth to help in creating opportunities and support for them, she added.
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, "We recall the role of the UN in 1971 with gratitude. We to lend our support to the UN in various ways. Despite being a newspaper, Prothom Alo works with various social issues.
When asked about media freedom, the Digital Security Act and related issues, Gwyn Lewis said the UN has certain limitations. However, UN special rapporteurs actively deal with such issues.
Four UN rapporteurs have requested the Bangladesh government to withdraw all charges against journalist Rozina Islam.
Among others Prothom Alo Executive Editor Sajjad Sharif, Managing Editor Anisul Hoque, Associate Editor Shumana Sharmin, Head of Prothom Alo English online Ayesha Kabir were also present.