Gunfire intensifies on the other side of Teknaf border

Tension has been rising along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari of Bandarban and Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar in the wake of the clash between the government of Myanmar and rebel groups.

Now the gunfire has further intensified inside Myanmar territory.

The areas in Teknaf and Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar are being shaken by the loud blasts of gunfire from beyond the Bangladesh territories. Locals there are passing days in fear and anxiety. The number of tourists almost halved in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the Rohigyas living on the other side of the Teknaf border have been trying to cross the border to find a safer shelter in Bangladesh since the gunfire further intensified there, the locals said.