Gunfire intensifies on the other side of Teknaf border
Tension has been rising along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Naikhongchhari of Bandarban and Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar in the wake of the clash between the government of Myanmar and rebel groups.
Now the gunfire has further intensified inside Myanmar territory.
The areas in Teknaf and Saint Martin’s Island in Cox’s Bazar are being shaken by the loud blasts of gunfire from beyond the Bangladesh territories. Locals there are passing days in fear and anxiety. The number of tourists almost halved in the last two days.
Meanwhile, the Rohigyas living on the other side of the Teknaf border have been trying to cross the border to find a safer shelter in Bangladesh since the gunfire further intensified there, the locals said.
Around 350,000 Rohingyas live in the suburbs of the Mongdu city in Myanmar. However, the members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) are on high alert to prevent any infiltration.
The Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) has been fighting with the insurgent Arakan Army beyond the Naikhongchhari border since 2 February.
On 5 February, two people were killed as a mortar shell fired from Myanmar fell on a kitchen in the Jalpaitali village in the Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchhari. One of the deceased was a Bangladeshi woman and the other was a Rohingya. During the fight, a total of 330 Myanmar citizens, including BGP members, took refuge in Bangladesh. They were sent back to Myanmar on Thursday morning.
Teknaf border being shaken up with loud blasts
Intermittent gunfire was heard throughout Thursday night along the border with Myanmar at the eastern and southern parts of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar. And two deafening noises shook the ground this side of the border this (Friday) morning, local residents said. Four other loud blasts were heard later in the day at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm.
Earlier, intermittent gunfire was heard from the Myanmar border along the southern part of Teknaf. There was also smoke over certain places inside Myanmar. Residents from Saint Martin’s and Shahporir Dwip in the southern parts of Teknaf said they woke up to the sound of intense gunfire Thursday morning.
Amir Hossain, a resident of the Bazarpara area in Shah Porir Dwip, said there had been sounds of gunfire intermittently along the Myanmar border throughout the night.
Saint Martin’s resident Nur Mohammad said, Myanmar's around 20km away from Saint Martin’s. The sound of firing is coming from the distance. There were two extremely loud noises this morning, but no gunfire has been heard after that.
In this situation, the Bangladeshis living along the Teknaf border are in panic. Member of Ward No 9 of Sabrong union in Teknaf, Abdus Salam, told Prothom Alo that the sound of gunfire was recurrent throughout the night, spreading panic among the local residents.
Abdus Salam further said that the Rakhine state was located on the eastern and southern side of the Naf river. The sound of gunfire is coming from the suburbs of the Mongdu city in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. There are a few BGP camps in these areas.
Speaking regarding this, Teknaf 2 BGB commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohi Uddin said the members of BGB patrolling the border heard the sound of intermittent firing throughout the night between two groups of Myanmar in conflict over some internal issues all night. BGB’s patrol has been fortified.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) general secretary in Teknaf upazila ABM Abul Hossain said the Rohingyas living in the Mongdu city and adjacent areas might try to infiltrate into Bangladesh if any clash broke out there again. Therefore, the BGB has to tighten the patrolling along the border.
Around 800,000 displaced Rohingyas took refuge in Bangladesh in the face of a military operation of the Myanmar Army in August 2017. At the moment, the number of registered Rohingyas living in the 33 refugee camps in the Ukhiya and Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar is over 1.25 million. It has not been possible to repatriate any of them back to Myanmar.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury said the Coast Guard and BGB patrols along the border have been increased. Extra precaution has been taken to prevent people from crossing the border from Myanmar.
‘No one can enter with arms from Myanmar’
Meanwhile, addressing the security concerns along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Friday said, “No one with arms will be allowed to enter Bangladesh from Myanmar. A few members of Myanmar’s rebel group Arakan Army may have come over with some discarded arms. They have all been caught and BGB has detained them. You may be assured that our BGB has taken a firm stance. There is no way anyone can enter with arms.”
He was speaking to the media at the office of the superintendent of police (SP) in Chattogram. In response to a query, the home minister said, “It is not just the Arakan Army but many rebel groups all over Myanmar who are fighting against the junta government. The Arakan Army has long been fighting in this region and that is why firing and explosions are heard. Many government forces, Border Guard Police (BGP) and government officers and employees fled to our country to save themselves. We have stepped up our BGB force. The Coast Guard, navy and police are on alert.”
Number of tourists dropped by half at Saint Martin’s
The number of tourists in Saint Martin’s island has dropped by half as fighting rages on in Myanmar. The district administration suspended the movement of ships on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route for an indefinite period on 10 February over security reasons. However, the two marine routes from Saint Martin’s island to Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram are still open. However, the number of tourists has declined gradually as the sound of gunfire from the other side of the border further intensified in the last three days.
Abu Ahmed, an expatriate businessman, went to Cox's Bazar from Chattogram to visit Saint Martin’s island.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said he has cancelled his trip to Saint Martin's as sounds of gunfire are heard from Myanmar side.
Saint Martin's union parishad sources said there are around 10,500 permanent residents in the island. Of them, around 3,000 are employees at different hotels and resorts. There are more than 240 hotels, motels, cottages, resorts and restaurants in Saint Martin’s. The residents of the area are also involved in different tourism-related businesses. They too are in financial trouble due to the situation along the border.
Tour Operators Association of Cox’s Bazar president Tofael Ahmed said the ship owners are facing big losses. It is not certain as to when the situation will return to normal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Saint Martin’s union parishad chairman Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Some 12 ships operate on the route from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s carrying around 14,000 tourists to Saint Martin’s island every day on average. The number of tourists almost halved in the last three days as the fight between the conflicting groups in Myanmar further intensified in areas of Myanmar bordering Bangladesh. The suspension of ship movements on the marine route from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island is another big factor behind the decline in the number of tourists. We don’t know when the situation will improve.”